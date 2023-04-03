Internet Computer (ICP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.70 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $33.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00017873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00039822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,305,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,173,015 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.