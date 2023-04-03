Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Position Reduced by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 147,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,373. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $151.90.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.