Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.0% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.08. 20,588,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,464,711. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.11. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $369.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

