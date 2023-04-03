Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.53. 101,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,529. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

