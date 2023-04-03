iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 901.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 579,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,834. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

