iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Cut by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,974. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

