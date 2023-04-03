iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

