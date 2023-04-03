iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

