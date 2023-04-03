iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.78. The company had a trading volume of 393,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,561. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

