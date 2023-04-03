iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Enzi Wealth’s 9th Largest Position

Enzi Wealth trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 242,437 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.76. 3,899,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,641,486. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $106.87.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

