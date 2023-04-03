iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Raised by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after purchasing an additional 102,403 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $99.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,802. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

