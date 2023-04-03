iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.19

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.27, with a volume of 2479951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

