iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter.

GVI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.49. 73,021 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

