iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,553 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

