iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.40

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.40 and last traded at $97.30, with a volume of 122276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 474,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,041,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

