iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.83

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 164535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $886.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,559.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

