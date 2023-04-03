iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,062,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,303,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

