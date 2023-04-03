iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,033,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

