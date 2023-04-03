iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Lifted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.76. 71,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,249. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $211.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

