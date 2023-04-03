iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. 170,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.