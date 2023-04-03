iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.65. 170,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
