iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.74

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.74 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1733519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.29.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

