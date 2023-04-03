iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYW traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.05. 318,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,636. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $105.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.