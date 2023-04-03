Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Update

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $46,709.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

