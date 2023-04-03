Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 641,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,608,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

J traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.70. 163,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.31. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

