JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.80

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 340311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBSAY shares. Barclays lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

