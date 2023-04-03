JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target to GBX 875

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 875 ($10.75) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $7.65 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

