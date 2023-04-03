JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 1,589,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,020. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.