JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. 1,589,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,020. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

