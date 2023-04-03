Kennon Green & Company LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 725,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87. The company has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

