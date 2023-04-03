Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 12,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kimco Realty Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 6,316,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,605. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

