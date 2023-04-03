Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,575,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,418,236 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $8.89.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.88.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
