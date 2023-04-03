Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,575,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,418,236 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

Featured Stories

