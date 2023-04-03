Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the February 28th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. 548,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,783. Kirby has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,316 shares of company stock worth $1,700,489. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

