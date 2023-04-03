Konnect (KCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $148,234.34

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $148,234.34 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0509 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Konnect alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.