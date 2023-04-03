KonPay (KON) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, KonPay has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $122.99 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KonPay

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

