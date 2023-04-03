Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 284,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KOP. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Stock Down 0.3 %

KOP traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.88. 16,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,563. The company has a market cap of $726.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. Koppers has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $38.42.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Koppers’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

