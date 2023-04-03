Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 48,711 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 3,797,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

