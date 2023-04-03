Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 243,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 5.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 90,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,421. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.