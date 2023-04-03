Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $27.08. 234,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,482. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

