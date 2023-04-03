LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

LendingTree Price Performance

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $129.30. The firm has a market cap of $341.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in LendingTree by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in LendingTree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 124,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

