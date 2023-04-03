Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

About Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,549,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,742,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,939,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.