Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 153,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of LSAK stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.
