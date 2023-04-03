Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Short Interest Update

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 232,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindsay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.1 %

Lindsay stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.46. 34,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,443. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

