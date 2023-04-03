Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, CLSA downgraded Link Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. It offers Asset Management, Asset Enhancement, and Asset Investment. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
