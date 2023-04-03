Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Hits $145.02 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $145.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,075,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,041,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00389699 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $106.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
