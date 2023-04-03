Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Short Interest Update

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAD traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.50. 220,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $322.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

