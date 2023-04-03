Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.37. 76,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.33 and its 200 day moving average is $237.36. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

