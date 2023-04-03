LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $11,342,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,068,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $8,264,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

