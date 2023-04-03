M. Kraus & Co Acquires Shares of 1,359 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.54. 843,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.