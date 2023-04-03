M. Kraus & Co Acquires Shares of 1,359 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $414.54. 843,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.66.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.