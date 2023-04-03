M. Kraus & Co Invests $234,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.21 on Monday, hitting $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 384,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

