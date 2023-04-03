M. Kraus & Co Purchases 236 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 3.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.