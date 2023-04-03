Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Buys $117,600.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.