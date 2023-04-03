Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Director Buys $117,600.00 in Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Main Street Capital Stock Performance
Shares of MAIN opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.31. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Main Street Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.