Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.08. Manitowoc shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 68,647 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $572.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Manitowoc by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.